Delta To Retire 777 Fleet

Delta CEO Ed Bastian announced on Thursday that the airline will permanently retire its Boeing 777 fleet by the end of the year. According to Bastian, the decision was made due to the drop in travel demand caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Following the retirement of its 18 777s, Delta’s long-haul routes will be flown exclusively by the company’s A330s and A350-900s. The airline previously announced plans to accelerate retirement of its MD-88s and MD-90s to June 2020.
“Our principal financial goal for 2020 is to reduce our cash burn to zero by the end of the year, which will mean, for the next two to three years, a smaller network, fleet and operation in response to substantially reduced customer demand,” Bastian said in a memo to employees. “An important tool to help us achieve these goals is retiring older aircraft and modernizing our fleet as we plan for the future.”
Delta has more than 650 aircraft parked due to the pandemic and resultant economic slowdown. The airline reported that more than 41,000 employees have taken voluntary leaves of absence and customer refunds amounting to over $1.2 billion have been issued since the crisis began. Bastian noted that Delta is currently burning about $50 million a day.
Bad news for Boeing. Sounds like Delta will be moving to an Airbus-centric fleet in the future. By the time this pandemic is over, the aircraft boneyard in Arizona will be pretty full.
The used airliner market will be interesting. I am sure, now that Delta has set this precedence, many more airlines will be publicly announcing what they have been privately planning for some weeks now, a slew of airliner retirements. It certainly sets the table for what the legacy carriers are preparing for in their passenger load predictions for the next 2-3 years.
This certainly does not help Boeing either losing the parts/maintenance support business because of Delta’s 777 fleet retirement. I am sure there will be a bunch of Boeing 777/767/757/747/737 retirements soon to be announced. It will be interesting to see what the results will be for both Boeing and Airbus as the airlines “thin their herds”.
Looks like a great opportunity for the Federal Government to expand Davis-Monthan and provide retired airliner long term parking and storage for a fee and get a few bucks back from the Airline Bailout Program (ABP…I just wanted to invent another acronym…aviation thrives on them…just doing my part). The airliner pickling business will be the next aviation “boom” venue.
THE question for Boeing AND for Airbus:
When demand rebounds, will the airlines want new, fuel-efficient planes, or will they elect to return already-depreciated (paid-for) fuel-guzzlers into service? If fuel stays cheap, that latter option may be very attractive.
Any way you look at this, the demand for ANY new airliners likely will be anemic, for years to come.
Boeing AND Airbus EACH have an on-paper backlog of about 5,000 planes. Under extant and evolving circumstances, how many of those 10,000 airplanes ever will get built/delivered?
When demand returns, thin routes likely will dominate the landscape. Will that make the 777X – technically, still in development – the perfect plane for a market that no longer exists?
What the emerging market likely will need/want is a family of aircraft that can replace both the 757 AND the 737. This means that, perhaps counter-intuitively, NOW is the time to design the long-awaited 797.
In a risk-averse world, run by bean-counters, what are the chances?
Agree, counter-intuitively, the low-point in the economy is the ideal time to develop ‘the next best thing’, as by the time it comes to market, the economy is on the upswing and your shiny cutting-edge product is ready to cash-in.