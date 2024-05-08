Denali In Certification Flight Testing

Textron’s Beechcraft Denali has entered certification flight testing even as Textron makes changes on the fly to the new commuter/cargo platform. The company announced this week that it’s put a total of 2,000 hours on three test articles of the big single-engine turboprop that will compete squarely against the Pilatus PC-12. It’s planning for certification in 2025.
It recently completed the first ground test and in-flight certification flight of the Garmin G3000 avionics system, which is being fitted with Garmin Autoland as a standard feature. The plane is the launch customer for GE’s new Catalyst turboprop, which Textron says is more efficient than other comparable engines. The 1,300-horsepower engine has a single power and prop control. The plane can be configured for passengers or cargo.
With these huge new platform investments, at least they found a few dollars to also update the 172SP, 182T, and 206 interiors to a modern era.
Ain’t no money in that. Look at the current prices of those, and add 5-10%, and tell me if you think that will, um, fly.
I worked on the Catalyst program a couple of years back. Both Cessna and GE are a bit behind on this bird. I may have to order the Pilatus.
I hope this is a success, I like competition in the category. The Catalyst engine is also a nice step forward to having a credible competitor to P&W and looks good on paper.
Only concern is seeing a brand new platform coupled with a new powerplant all at the same time. Historically this approach hasn’t gone well, but hopefully modern design based on sophisticated software will win the day.
Whats in a name?
I sold new aircraft for American Champion Aircraft from 01/2009 through 07/2015. In approximately 2010 ACA fitted the 180HP Scout with the 210HP Lycoming IO-390. A wonderful new bird was born! ACA needed a name for this new Scout model. I wanted the new name to be “Super” Scout following the name progression of the Decathlon to Super Decathlon, and later to Xtreme Decathlon. ACA owner, Jerry Melhalf Sr., wanted “Denali” Scout to be the new name hence the 210HP Scout was aptly named. Denali in English means “the high one” or “the tall one”. Jerry Sr. call it “the big one”. I sold and delivered most of the early Denali Scouts and loved every minute of it.
In 2013 Textron, out of professional courtesy, called Jerry Sr. at ACA and asked his permission to use the “Denali” name for their new single engine turboprop (on the drawing board). Jerry graciously, and without hesitation, gave his approval to Textron. I was at ACA that day and remember the professionalism and grace the two companies afforded each other over a name. For me this was an example of corporate America at it’s very best.
The PC-12 is unquestionably a giant among giants. Hopefully the new Denali will stand up to its name and find a home among these giants.