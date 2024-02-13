DOJ Seizes Former Iranian Gunrunning 747

The Department of Justice has taken possession of a 31-year-old Boeing 747-300 cargo plane it says was used to carry weapons and soldiers of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a designated foreign terrorist organization (FTO). Iranian airline Mahan Air transferred the plane to Venezuelan cargo carrier Emtrasur in 2022 in violation of international sanctions, the DOJ said. When the aircraft subsequently landed in Argentina it was seized by authorities there and the DOJ slapped an order of forfeiture on the plane. All the paperwork was done earlier this week and it’s now in Florida.
“This seized airplane’s arrival in the United States is a powerful example of our unceasing efforts to prevent Iran and its proxies from leveraging and profiting from U.S. technology,” Matthew S. Axelrod, Assistant Secretary of Export Enforcement, said in a news release. It took 18 months working with Argentinian authorities to get the airplane out of Argentina. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves said that demonstrates the U.S.’s commitment to enforcing sanctions. “Foreign adversaries—seeking to illegally use American-made products to further their endeavors—need to know that the United States government will work with the international community to hold them accountable for their illegal conduct,” he said.
But to make it up to them we’re sending 20Billion in untraceable cash and weapons by FedX tomorrow morning.
“U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves said that demonstrates the U.S.’s commitment to enforcing sanctions.” Except for that $20B.
A 31 year old airplane with likely questionable maintenance given the supposed embargo of American parts in exchange for $20 Billion. Yea, we won again.
So the Iranians used it and sold it.
The Venezuelan cargo carrier loses it.
How does that fight Iranian terrorists exactly?
That’s what I’m wondering.
In August 2021 Iran picked up the 747 in Afghanistan stuffed with US weapons, cash, intel, Blackhawk parts and sildenafil, paying the Taliban handsomely in untraceable Pornhub gift cards. In Venezuela the plane became a global hub for drug, sex slaves, cash and weapons until an FO tried a fentanyl lollipop on a bet and pancaked it into Argentina somewhere. Seizing the opportunity, CIA “intelligencia” commandeered the plane and in 18 months with an unlimited budget brought it back to airworthiness. It was then returned stateside on a ferry permit and left in a field somewhere to be parted out due to inadequate maintenance budgets and “supply chain” issues in the US. As a gesture of appreciation for helping recover the plane, US GOV sent $20B to Iranian terrorists who agreed to take the money and be nice. So there you go, Art.
Holy crud! It’s worse than I though!
Where is everyone getting this “$20B” figure from? There’s no mention of it in the article.
Indeed the article doesn’t mention that.
Once again this is plain BS sold to the American people.
The plane doesn’t belong to the US from the moment it is sold to other nation’s company. Worst, the plane is not Iranian, it belongs to a Venezuelan corporation. How this move hurst the Iranian finances is highly questionable.
The plane release to US was delayed many months because there was a leftist party in power in Argentina, Milei who took power a few weeks ago immediately facilitate the transfer.
I guess they’re punishing the airplane for being such a “bad girl…” It shouldn’t have allowed itself to be used to carry guns and terrorists!
Sort of like civil asset forfeiture where the police can seize cash or valuables for being “suspicious” without charging any person with a crime.
On a more serious note, it’s government workers trying to justify their paychecks by appearing to do something worthwhile.
I think the last paragraph explains it pretty well.