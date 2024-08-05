Dragon Rescue For Starliner Crew Looking More Likely

It's looking more likely that test pilots Sunni Williams and Butch Wilmore won't be going Boeing for their trip back to earth from the International Space Station. Instead, there are reports now leaking out of NASA that a SpaceX Dragon capsule will do a quick turnaround launch from Cape Canaveral to pick them up and take them home. Before that can happen, the problem-plagued Starliner crew capsule that took them to the ISS will be sent back empty to make room for the Dragon to dock. Several space publications are reporting anonymous sources as saying there's at least an even chance the Starliner will be considered too risky for an occupied reentry.