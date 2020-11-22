Drone Operator Faces Federal Charges In Police Helicopter Collision

A 22-year-old drone operator who wanted to “see what was going on” could face a one-year jail term after his aircraft hit a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter Sept. 18. According to Fox News, Andrew Rene Hernandez’s drone hit the fuselage of the chopper, prompting an emergency landing but no injuries. It’s not clear if the aircraft was damaged but a car was hit by the falling drone. Police recovered the wreckage and checked the video card, which had nice clear images of the owner. He was arrested by the FBI last Thursday and charged with one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft, a federal misdemeanor offense with a maximum one-year sentence. There was no suggestion the collision was intentional.
The helicopter was responding to a call from officers on the ground investigating the burglary of a drug store when the incident occurred. Federal officers told the court the incident could have been much worse. “If the drone had struck the helicopter’s main rotor instead of the fuselage, it could have brought the helicopter down,” according to the complaint. Hernandez admitted to flying the drone.
This is just another example of a common type of behaviors which are non critical and “automatic”. It’s sort of the plague of society which results in innumerable casualties, to self and others. Skipping checklists, eating that sweet roll, having unprotected sex with a non vetted partner, “one more for the road” — the list is probably endless.
I’m curious. How many “automatic” behaviors have you engaged in over the last 24 hours? How do you evaluate stuff that seems harmless or without significant consequences, yet in reality is of significant immediate or long term danger to your self or others? How do you increase your awareness without that awareness becoming a burden? How often do you respond emotionally rather than, as Dr. Spock would say, “logically”?
‘Federal officers told the court the incident could have been much worse. “If the drone had struck the helicopter’s main rotor instead of the fuselage, it could have brought the helicopter down,”
No sheet, Sherlock. And life would carry on. Another example of the depth of thinking from the Feds I see.
There are many insurance companies the world over, all based on ‘What If?’ Good god, man, what’s the matter with you? WHAT IF!!!??
Just think, if we could remove individual levels of consciousness that are all based on personal, limited information and experience, the randominity of the universe of outside forces at all levels, karma, both individual and social, spontaneity – an excellent use for peripheral ways of learning about mental discipline and ourselves – and so much more, and replace it all with unattainable ideas of perfection, logic, germ free…. ah, s%$t.
Anybody ever had orange juice, bacon, eggs and a croissant on a balcony in Italy after spending a night with, someone, and lock yourself out of the hotel room and subsequently lose your ID from the sublime confusion of an emotional high because you were 22 years old on leave from Germany? Well, I know how I would respond. 😉
I want some of what’s in Dave’s orange juice this morning. 🤯