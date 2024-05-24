Duncan’s Latest Charter Fleet Addition Is A Keeper

This week, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) specialist Duncan Aviation revealed its latest company-owned aircraft, and it looks like a real “catch.” The now-refurbished 10-year-old Pilatus PC-12/47 turboprop single clearly shows the dedication Duncan Board Chairman Todd Duncan has for fishing and the outdoors. But the 4,000-hour PC-12 got more than just a creative new paint job. Along with some heavy maintenance, it also received a fresh interior with natural colors and leather as well as hydrographics and “pops of color.” And for charter trips with fishing and outdoorsy destinations in mind, Duncan invested in a significant Garmin avionics upgrade. With 34 locations nationwide that provide a range of aviation services, it was the Lincoln, Nebraska facility that got the nod for refurbing the Pilatus.
Duncan commissioned famed wildlife artist Derek DeYoung to come up with a scheme that reflected his love for fresh water fishing. He and DeYoung settled on emulating the “experience” of a Northern Pike. DeYoung explained his creative process: “I don’t just glance at a fish. I try to find nuances and colors that maybe not every Pike has. A fish’s colors and patterns change with the lighting.” After much back-and-forth, they settled on an iridescent purple nose, fading to green with ivory spots that morph to “warm yellow” toward the aircraft’s belly.
“It was a real team effort,” Duncan said, “and [the Duncan Aviation Paint Team] stood behind their word. They pulled it off. Having the creative talent behind you and the ability to do something different is the most fun a guy can have.”
Nice to see something different than a white paint job!
So much for PR efforts to portray airplanes as effective and efficient corporate business tools.
I’ll never forget early in my corporate piloting career arriving back home from a 3 city tour which began with a 5 am takeoff and ended with a 6 pm landing after which the company president said as he thanked us for our work, “I could never have made the business deals I made today without this business jet.” The airplane was painted quintessentially understated off-white with quintessentially understated trim colors – the quintessential paint scheme of quintessential successfully harnessed business aircraft.
Duncan has impressed me with their competent maintenance, paint job quality and customer service. But if I were looking for advice on a paint scheme to protect an aircraft from the corrosive effects of the elements while at the same time exuding dignity and avoiding flamboyance offensive to stakeholder, I might choose Todd Duncan’s paint shop, but I would not choose Todd Duncan to give me paint scheme advice.