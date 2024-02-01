Dynon Pledges Support For RV Builders With Avionics Discounts

Avionics manufacturer Dynon has posted an open letter on its website to RV builders expressing more than just moral support in the face of Vans Aircraft’s financial difficulties. Dynon is offering a special discount to RV builders with deposits on aircraft who have been directly affected by the price changes Vans has imposed on its kits. The increased prices were implemented in December to offset increased costs at the company due to a series of challenges.

Dynon President Robert Hamilton’s “simple” message: “We want to help.”

Hamilton is offering a 5% rebate on select Dynon products (see link above for a list) purchased between January 30 and April 15, the last day of the upcoming Sun ‘n Fun event in Lakeland, Florida. In addition, he said, “Because we know that some kit lead times may be longer than usual, we will also warrant these products for an additional year (four years, instead of the usual three).”

Buyers will need to provide documentation that they are among those Vans customers who have been affected by the price increases. Hamilton added, “I am sure there are ways to game this, but we are asking you not to do so, and work with us to fairly share the cost with those who are directly affected. We are experimental builders and owners here at Dynon, and our goal has always been to help make it affordable for anyone and everyone who wants to fly. That is our mission, and has been for 24 years.”

