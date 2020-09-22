EAA Introduces Aviation Workshops For Youth

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has launched a new program designed to provide an opportunity for young people to learn more about aviation at local airports. Intended as a follow-up to EAA’s Young Eagles introductory flights, the Young Eagles Workshops program will offer single- or multiple-day sessions “geared toward introducing kids to the basic elements of airplanes and aviation.” The workshops will be run by EAA chapters with materials, content and guidance provided by the association.

“EAA continues to build its offerings for young people as ways to introduce and engage them in aviation, as there are so many possibilities for discovery and achievement through the world of flight,” said Rick Larsen, EAA vice president of programs, publications and marketing. “Our chapters have been asking for additional resources to build on the Young Eagles flight experience, which has already connected with more than 2.2 million young people over the past 28 years.”

The Young Eagles Workshops program is intended for youth between the ages of 11 and 17. Workshop sessions will include both classroom-style learning and hands-on activities. Program development was partially funded by a donation from the Sporty’s Foundation.