EAA Learn To Fly Week Is For Aspiring Pilots Of All Ages

The Experimental Aircraft Association’s Learn to Fly Week runs next month from May 13-18. Established to inspire future pilots, the second annual initiative includes expanded webinars with new topics to present to participants of all ages.

Supported by Sporty’s, Learn to Fly Week launches with a series of 15 online webinars over the first five days. The webinars, led by EAA staff members and industry experts, cover topics of interest to anyone interested in learning to fly. All webinars are free, but online preregistration is required. New webinar topics this year include getting started with flying helicopters, aircraft operations related to flight training, and the growing area of using FAA-approved flight simulators for pilot training.

The week concludes on Saturday, May 18, with EAA Flying Start events held nationwide through the EAA Chapter network. Anyone—of any age—with an interest in learning to fly can connect with local aviation enthusiasts and operators. As part of the connection, they can learn about flight-training opportunities at local airports in their area. They can even take a free introductory Eagle Flight under the EAA program that connects prospective pilots with aviation resources that could help bring their dream of flight to reality—even if only for the invaluable experience of handling the controls for the first time.

David Leiting, EAA Eagles Program Manager, said, “Learning to fly can seem like a daunting task at first. But EAA’s Learn to Fly Week will help the dream remain larger than the hurdles.”