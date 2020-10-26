EAA: Tech Counselor Feedback Wanted

The Experimental Aircraft Association has long coordinated the services of technical counselors for amateur aircraft builders and is looking for feedback on the program. Technical counselors help provide important safety checks during and after construction.

According to EAA, “The all-volunteer Technical Counselor program is the longest running safety program offered by EAA. EAA Technical Counselors are experienced aircraft builders, restorers, and mechanics who volunteer their time to visit other EAA members who are in the process of building or restoring their own aircraft. The goal of EAA’s Technical Counselors program is to help members present a ‘zero defect’ aircraft at final inspection by the FAA. It’s aimed at providing experienced builders to help you make the right choices during construction.”

If you are (or know someone who is) in the process of building an Experimental/Amateur-Built aircraft or have completed one in the last five years, EAA is looking for your feedback.

Click here to take the survey.