EAA Seeking Turf Operations At Oshkosh

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and representatives from Oshkosh, Wisconsin’s Wittman Regional Airport (OSH) met with the FAA this week for a safety risk management panel (SRM) to discuss establishing turf operations at OSH. According to EAA, key stakeholders reviewed more than 40 areas in question during the SRM panel. The agency determined there was “no hazard finding” for all items listed in the proposal.

“EAA came well prepared to this session, and participated as a subject matter expert, offering solutions to mitigate risk,” said EAA Vice President of Advocacy and Safety Sean Elliott. “Currently across the country, turf operations are less common at towered airports. EAA members and many airport tenants want to change that.”

Elliott noted that turf operations at OSH will not be available during the annual AirVenture NOTAM period. EAA says it plans to continue working with the FAA and local airport officials on other opportunities for turf operations, adding that it hopes the steps and risk mitigation undertaken at OSH can be the basis for future FAA policy on similar requests.