Embraer’s Q2 Aircraft Deliveries Surge 88 Percent

In a July 18 news release, Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer announced the delivery of 47 aircraft in the second quarter—an 88 percent increase compared to the previous quarter’s 25 deliveries.

According to the manufacturer, from April to June, 19 commercial aircraft, 27 executive jets, and one defense C-390 Millenium jet were delivered. The company also boasts an impressive order backlog valued at $21.1 billion, which is 20 percent higher than the same time period last year, and the highest in the past seven years of the company’s history.

Embraer says the most significant growth occurred in the Commercial Aviation division while the largest decrease was in the Defense and Security division. The company has seen strong demand for its E2 jets with Mexico’s state-owned airline, Mexicana de Aviacion, placing an order for 20 of the aircraft, with deliveries expected to begin in early 2025.

Embraer’s news comes days ahead of the Farnborough Air Show, where the manufacturer will have a strong presence. According to Reuters, investors are optimistic about Embraer’s demand prospects, with shares in the planemaker up more than 80 percent so far this year.