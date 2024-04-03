Europe’s Biggest GA Show To Host Career Opportunity

AERO, the premier European general aviation trade show, will include AERO Career Days, providing an opportunity for young people to discover diverse career opportunities within the GA industry. The 30th anniversary AERO event runs from April 17 – 20 in Friedrichshafen, Germany, with the career days on April 19 and April 20.
According to show organizers, some 25 companies are participating in the recruiting effort, including Liebherr Aerospace, Rheinland Air Service (RAS), Diehl Aerospace, Rheinmetall, EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency), Air Alliance, Hillsboro Aero Academy, Textron Aviation, Junkers Aircraft, Lufthansa CityLine, Zeppelin, Trelleborg Ceiling Solutions and Platoon Aviation.
Tobias Bretzel, AERO show director, said, “The current forecast of Boeing sees a global need for a total of around 2.29 million new employees for the aviation industry by 2042, including 649,000 pilots, 690,000 new technicians and 938,000 cabin crew. In addition, there will be a need for additional personnel in general aviation, business aviation and the military. The prospects for young people for a successful career in aviation and aerospace are better than ever. The AERO Career Days offer interested parties a unique opportunity to obtain comprehensive information at first hand.”
My favorite show on the planet as there are no airshows to distract one from all the neat innovations from our friends across the big pond. AERO attracts engineers and designers as opposed to the general public, so displays and conversations are more technical than what one sees elsewhere. The venue too is outstanding, and in an incredibly beautiful part of the world steeped in aviation history (Zeppelin, Dornier, FFA, Learjet, Pilatus, MTU, etc.). Don’t forget to visit the two outstanding aviation museums there, Dornier and Zeppelin. As a young kids just out of grad school (aerodynamics) I had the good fortune to work for Dornier in the early 1980s, met and married and became a father in Friedrichshafen. Learned to fly gliders there, too. AERO FN is just icing on the cake, but very thick and rich!
Totally agree with You, Mr. Kent Misegades. Those who haven’t gone to Aero Friedrichshafen simple don’t know what really is a truly aeronautical show. There we learn, we see, we talk with engineers, we can experience new “gizmos” with confortable explanations form the exhibitors. And, of course, the surroundings are awesome.