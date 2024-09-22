eVTOL SFAR Expected In October

The FAA's long awaited rules governing the operation of eVTOL (powered-lift) aircraft will be released in October, a couple of months ahead of the date mandated by Congress according to a senior Department of Transportation official. Various outlets reported that Christopher Coes, acting undersecretary of transportation for policy for the U.S. Department of Transportation, told Honeywell's Advanced Air Mobility Summit on Thursday the Special Federal Aviation Regulation (SFAR) for Integration of Powered Lift: Pilot Certification and Operations is being finalized.

Coes told the summit the document addresses the concerns raised by industry stakeholders following the release of the first proposed SFAR a year ago. Those concerns centered on the divergence from normal standards and qualifications for pilots along with technical concerns regarding controls, energy reserves and training devices. Coes said he believes they've figured it out. “I think you'll see it is quite responsive to the comments.”