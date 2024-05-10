F-22 Raptor Suffers ‘Mishap’ During Georgia Readiness Exercise

An Air Force F-22 Raptor was involved in what the Georgia Air National Guard called a “mishap” on Monday morning at 10:30 at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia. No injuries were reported, but the aircraft was left “collapsed” on the ground, according to an online news source.

According to the Air Force, the fighter was participating in the Sentry Savannah showcase when it experienced an unspecified problem, according to a press release from the 165th Airlift Wing’s public affairs office. Sentry Savannah is an annual aerial combat training exercise put on by the Georgia Air National Guard. It features dozens of jet fighters and more than 1,000 airmen. The event is meant to demonstrate aircraft readiness.

Col. Steven Thomas, commander of the Air Dominance Center, said Sentry Savannah is all about showcasing readiness and today’s mishap affirmed our airmen’s ability to respond at a moment’s notice.” He added, “Thank you to all the first responders who arrived on scene.”