FAA Announces Revised Air Traffic Controller Rest Guidelines

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced its plans to revise air traffic controller rest guidelines, mandating a minimum of 10 hours off between shifts (previously 9 hours) and 12 hours off before midnight shifts.
The change comes in response to a new report released by a panel of safety experts detailing the impact of fatigue on air traffic controllers and safety. FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker formed the panel last year in response to several near misses, which have garnered widespread media attention.
Whitaker issued the new rest rules in an April 19 memo to FAA leadership, noting that the changes would be implemented in the next 90 days.
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy applauded the FAA’s decision saying, “The safety of our skies depends on air traffic controllers who are well-trained and well-rested. This move by the FAA to give overworked and overscheduled air traffic controllers proper rest between shifts is the right thing to do.”
In her remarks, she noted the NTSB’s longstanding concern over controller fatigue, citing incidents like the 2006 Comair flight 5191 crash linked to overworked controllers.
However, the change has drawn backlash from the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), which expressed disappointment that the FAA did not collaborate with the group ahead of its decision. NATCA says it is concerned that implementing the new rules right away could create staffing gaps in air traffic facilities, potentially impacting National Airspace System capacity. Mandating overtime to cover these gaps would only increase fatigue, rendering the new policy ineffective, according to NATCA.
The FAA made the right call on this. Good work for enhancing everyone’s safety.
Hmmm. As a former shift worker, the 12-hour time off prior to a midnight shift seems a bit short.
According to online sources, a controller can work up to ten hours. So the controller can work from 2 AM to Noon, go home, and report again for work at midnight the same night. He or she actually gets more rest BETWEEN midnight shifts….
This is a nice start, but disappointed they didn’t collaborate with natca for implementation. Agree with natca, with a shortage of controllers , and with attrition is getting worse, this will cause even more overtime to fill in the gaps.
10 hours between shifts???? That is outrageous!! At least 16 hours between shifts is more like it. And waiting 90 days to implement the change from 9 to 10 hours???? C’mon. Functionally, that is nothing!
To be fair, they can’t just change everyone’s schedule tomorrow. Shifts have to be planned in advance to make sure that sufficient controllers are on duty, and then people have to be assigned to those shifts. It’s normal to plan schedules more than a month in advance.
My wife gets her schedule from her hospital six months in advance.
Swingshits need to be eliminated! The sleep/wake cycle cannot be reset in a day. Supposed smarties say it takes 1 day per hour of change to reset. This is probably correct. Keep workers on a fixed schedule for at least 4 to7 days. Pay big time premium for work outside waking hours and reassess in half a year.
Agree!