FAA Cites Two Aircraft Operators For Violations

Boeing has the highest profile, but it isn’t the only business entity facing the wrath of the FAA. The agency announced today (March 14) it is proposing a fine of $280,000 on Palm Beach, Florida-based Southern Airways Express and $175,000 against Houston-based Empyreal Jet. The Southern Airways fine is for allegedly using an unqualified Cessna Caravan copilot on 32 revenue flights between October 1–12, 2022. The flights were between Washington Dulles Airport and Morgantown Municipal Airport in West Virginia. The copilot “had not passed recent written or oral tests or a competency check,” according to the FAA, which added, “By using an unqualified pilot, Southern Airways Express operated the aircraft in a careless or reckless manner that endangered lives and property.”

The proposed Empyreal fine concerns operating a Hawker 800 business jet “when it was not airworthy following improper maintenance.” The FAA wrote that a September 2022 inspection found cracks in the rudder skin of the Hawker, and in October of that year, the company “reinstalled the damaged rudder and subsequently operated the airplane on approximately 31 revenue flights.” The agency alleges that company personnel had recorded in the aircraft logs that the rudder had been replaced, when, in fact, the original damaged rudder was re-installed.

Both companies have 30 days to respond to the FAA’s proposed civil penalties.