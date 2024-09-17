CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

Whitaker To Explain FAA Role In Door Plug Mishap

FAA Administrator to explain oversight at Boeing.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Image courtesy of C-SPAN.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker is being called on the carpet to explain the FAA's role in the Boeing 737 MAX door plug blowout last January. Whitaker will appear before an investigative subcommittee of the Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Sept. 25. to discuss the FAA's oversight of Boeing as a new MAX 9 went through Boeing's Renton assembly plant and was delivered without four bolts that secured the door plug. On Jan. 5, the door plug detached while the plane was climbing out of Portland on an Alaska Airlines flight to California.

Boeing has already worn a groove in that same carpet before lawmakers trying to explain how that error got through its safeguards and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who chairs the committee, suggested Whitaker is in for a rough ride. "Instead of encouraging workers to report quality and safety concerns, Boeing’s culture pushed workers to conceal problems that required federal inspectors’ attention," Blumenthal said."The FAA has to explain what they knew and when they knew it. Boeing’s broken safety culture is in desperate need of repair, and the FAA has an essential role to play."

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
One Dead In Nevada Midair
Aviation NewsOne Dead In Nevada MidairRuss Niles
Weekend Crashes Kill Seven In Alaska
Aviation NewsWeekend Crashes Kill Seven In AlaskaRuss Niles
Textron Manufacturing SMS Approved
Aviation NewsTextron Manufacturing SMS ApprovedRuss Niles
DOJ Describes Violent Spree On Frontier Flight
Aviation NewsDOJ Describes Violent Spree On Frontier FlightRuss Niles
Tentative Deal Averts Air Canada Pilots’ Strike
Aviation NewsTentative Deal Averts Air Canada Pilots’ StrikeRuss Niles
Heart Aerospace Rolls Out 30-Seat Electric Regional Demonstrator
Aviation NewsHeart Aerospace Rolls Out 30-Seat Electric Regional DemonstratorRuss Niles