FAA Gives Exemption To Allow Flight Training In Velis Electro

The FAA has allowed an exemption to light sport rules for the Textron/Pipistrel Velis Electro. The agency has permitted an exemption to 14 CFR Part 21.190, the special airworthiness certificate for light sport category aircraft, and that will pave the way to use it for flight training. The aircraft, which is type certified in Europe, was designed as a low-cost training platform and Textron, which bought Pipistrel in 2022, is focused on that market for the plane.
“This is a great day for flight training organizations and aspiring pilots,” said Kriya Shortt, CEO of Textron’s eAviation segment. “With this exemption, the cost-barrier to pursuing primary flight training can be substantially reduced. We are thankful to the FAA for its support in bringing more opportunities for electric aviation to the United States.” Textron has not announced any deals with flight schools but Pipistrel President Gabriel Massey hinted that’s coming. “We are looking forward to seeing more pilots take to the skies and experience their first flight in the Velis Electro,” he said.
With its relatively short endurance of about an hour, the Velis Electro is suited to training missions in the immediate airport environment and it addresses a few issues besides cost. One of the big knocks on flight schools is the constant drone pattern work, especially the frequent takeoffs. “The aircraft is quiet, producing noise levels of only 60 decibels, low cost and user-friendly, making it an ideal solution for flight training with zero carbon emissions,” a company news release says.
I disagree. The airport environment is the primary place where engine management drills are learned. Good luck graduating and never learning takeoff leaning techniques or rapid engine emergency drills. Anyone who learns in a simulator or a pure electric trainer will be less prepared for real world flying.
It’s unfortunate that the FAA was so quick to approve this aerial chemistry set but makes it so hard for cost effective legitimate improvements regarding proper powerplants. EFI, electronic ignition, VVT, and computer control FADEC all come to mind.
Agree!
Yep.
I’m with you, too. It’s amazing how flexible our inflexible (because safety, you know) rules become when the right cause du jour requires it. Oh, and I’ll believe the training cost reduction when I see it…
Also, it is not cost effective. I researched this and addressed it in an earlier thread.
IIRC the electric version was more than $100,000 more expensive than the more versatile Rotax powered version, and had significant lifetime limit on the battery pack that added up to tens of thousands of dollars more than the fuel that would have been consumed in the Rotax. The motor is also time limited. I don’t recall the time but it was remarkably short.
Also there is the cost of the electricity, the charging infrastructure which for the most part does not exist, and the near total inability to take the plane cross country. VFR endurance is about 1/2 hour you are not leaving the pattern, or even doing many circuits. Likely no resale value or residual worth in the non training environment.
As far as noise goes it would be a little quieter than the Rotax, but not significantly. Most of the noise is from the prop, and little Rotaxes are pretty quiet. Because the decibel scale is logarithmic, the noise delta is appreciably smaller.