Alaska Airlines Finalizes Hawaiian Airlines Aquisition

Alaska Airlines has completed its $1.9 billion purchase of Hawaiian Airlines, the carrier announced in a press release Wednesday.

With the merger complete, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are working towards obtaining a single operating certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), enabling them to operate as a single carrier with an integrated passenger service system. Both airlines plan to maintain their names.

"This is a historic day for Alaska Airlines as we officially join with Hawaiian Airlines," Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci said. "Alaska and Hawaiian share tremendous pride in connecting communities with award-winning service, and we look forward to inviting more guests on board to experience what makes both brands unique."

The release noted that Alaska Airlines is now the fifth largest airline in the U.S. by revenue, boasting a fleet of 350 aircraft and employing over 33,000 people across North America, Asia, and the Pacific.