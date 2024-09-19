FAA To Investigate Delta Cabin Pressure Incident
A Delta Air Lines flight lost pressurization last week prompting the FAA to investigate the incident.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will investigate an incident involving a Delta Air Lines flight that declared an emergency after it lost cabin pressure—causing passengers to complain of burst eardrums and nosebleeds.
On Sept. 15, Delta Flight 1203, a Boeing 737-900, scheduled to fly from Salt Lake City to Portland was forced to return to the airport shortly after takeoff when pilots noticed a pressurization issue with the aircraft. According to AP, at least ten passengers needed to seek medical assistance. During the incident, oxygen masks did not deploy.
"We sincerely apologize to our customers for their experience on flight 1203 on Sept. 15," the airline said in a statement on Thursday. "The flight crew followed procedures to return to SLC where our teams on the ground supported our customers with their immediate needs."
Delta reported that the aircraft was taken out of service on Sunday and returned to operation on Monday after technicians addressed the issue that prevented the plane from maintaining pressurization above 10,000 feet.