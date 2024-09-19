FAA To Investigate Delta Cabin Pressure Incident

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will investigate an incident involving a Delta Air Lines flight that declared an emergency after it lost cabin pressure—causing passengers to complain of burst eardrums and nosebleeds.

On Sept. 15, Delta Flight 1203, a Boeing 737-900, scheduled to fly from Salt Lake City to Portland was forced to return to the airport shortly after takeoff when pilots noticed a pressurization issue with the aircraft. According to AP, at least ten passengers needed to seek medical assistance. During the incident, oxygen masks did not deploy.

"We sincerely apologize to our customers for their experience on flight 1203 on Sept. 15," the airline said in a statement on Thursday. "The flight crew followed procedures to return to SLC where our teams on the ground supported our customers with their immediate needs."