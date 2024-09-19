CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

NTSB Working To Streamline Drone Program

The NTSB is seeking a cloud-based software provider to help manage its drone program.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is working to enhance its drone program by seeking a cloud-based software provider for fleet management, according to a recent federal contract posting.

The agency intends to use this software to more effectively track its increasing number of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), which are vital for investigating accidents. Currently, the NTSB does not have a centralized system for tracking its drones, which are used to capture video and photos of incidents and perform mapping and photogrammetry.

In its posting, the NTSB notes that, until recently, its UAS program has been operated on a small scale, with just five drones, four active crew members, and one program lead. Documentation of fleet assets and personnel was managed manually through basic spreadsheets and databases, a process described as “archaic” and “inefficient,” making it difficult to maintain a robust safety management system.

The NTSB says it has recently launched its UAS Flight Operations Program—expanding its aircraft fleet from five to 12 drones and has increased personnel to a team of 15.

According to the agency, “Implementation of a solution for both aircraft and program management will serve to improve the effectiveness and integrity of NTSB investigations.”

