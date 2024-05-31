FAA Greenlights Amazon Drone Delivery Beyond Visual Line Of Sight

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted Amazon’s Prime Air drone program permission to conduct flights “beyond visual line of sight” (BVLOS), allowing the company to scale its drone delivery operation.
To obtain the BVLOS approval, Amazon said it conducted several flight demonstrations showing how its drone used onboard detect-and-avoid technology to navigate away from obstacles such as aircraft, helicopters and a hot air balloon. These flights were conducted under the supervision of FAA inspectors to validate the system’s functionality.
With FAA clearance secured, Amazon is set to begin drone deliveries later this year in College Station, Texas, where the company began its drone deliveries in 2022. According to Amazon, this regulatory approval paves the way for it to reach customers in densely populated areas, laying the foundation for scaling operations across the United States.
Amazon noted its goal is to deliver 500 million packages annually by drone by the end of the decade.
“It’s taken years of inventing, testing, and improving to develop these breakthrough technologies, and now, on the heels of regulatory approval and cutting-edge technology, we’re excited to launch this next chapter for Prime Air,” the company noted in a May 30 blog post.
“Amazon is set to begin drone deliveries later this year in College Station, Texas…” There has to be an Aggie joke in there somewhere.
Well … here comes the very next category of ambulance chasing ‘lawyers’ … “The drone fell on my head and I want a million dollars to feel better.”
I can’t wait to see drones buzzing around all of the time.
Pull!
Gotta be lead free!
Just use steel!
Hillbilly Christmas shopping.
Who exactly needs something in 3 minutes (and is too lazy to go the store to buy it?) I imagine
that these deliveries will be of items smaller than a couch and not requiring refrigeration or heating (think ice cream or pizza), and not in cities where persons are located in apartment buildings and offices (unless they expect the drones to enter via the windows—other than in modern buildings that have large glass sheathing). Basically, IMHO, this is idiocy. Reminds me of a cartoon movie I once saw where the population had migrated to some sort of low gravity huge satellite where they laid on couches and everything was automatically brought to them. They were totally dependent, amorphous blobs with not muscle definition at all because the only muscles they used were their mouths and vocal cords.
Not only are people turning into dependent amorphous blobs, but dependent amorphous blobs with no brains.
Heavy!!
😂
No longer need for vocal chords. We have cell phones for texting!
I can think of a lot of cases where super-fast delivery to my doorstep could be really useful…
At home sick (or with a sick kid) and need that OTC medication? Elbows deep fixing your car and realize you need that one special part or tool, the store is 30 minutes away, the car isn’t driveable because it’s in pieces, and your spouse has the other one?
Even now I only usually go to the store for groceries and home improvement supplies. I even ordered my car online. The time and money savings makes it worth it.
What could go wrong?
Nothing… Over Silicon Valley overlords said so.
It was bound to happen. Autonomous drones are proliferating. We haven’t had a well publicized accident yet. That’s what stopped the progress of self-driving cars and it could easily happen with autonomous drones. I imagine Amazon has a ton of insurance for this possibility.
Aviation news sites have been reporting on Drone Delivery for two decades now. I’m surprised that the comments on this topic are not better informed about the intended future of Drone Delivery.
Traditional ground vehicle package delivery is very expensive, complicated, slow and require a lot of employees. The intent of Delivery Drones is to “cut every expense” (employees, trucks, warehouse, fuel) AND speeding up the process is just an added benefit. It won’t take much to reduce the cost of the current way that Amazon, UPS, FedEx and the Post Office are doing it now. Once the Drone Delivery services get mature we will be modifying/building our homes and offices to accommodate these daily air drops. Next step will be people trading their rusty mailbox at the end of their drive in for a convenient ‘Drone Drop Pad’ at/on their home.
Drone Delivery in it’s most infant stage is already cheaper then driving a motorcycle to the store and back for groceries.