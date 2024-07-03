FAA Greenlights New Las Vegas Area Airport

Plans to break ground on a new Las Vegas airport are progressing following the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA’s) recent approval of the project.

Las Vegas Executive Airport will be located some 30 miles west of Harry Reid International Airport and will accommodate single-engine, mulit-engine and rotocraft operations. Clark County Commissioners unanimously approved runway construction for the project which is set to begin in the coming months.

Officials involved with the development told local news outlet KVVU Las Vegas that the new site will capitalize on events like F1 and others that exceed the capacity for transient aircraft and private jets.

The project will also house the Las Vegas Spaceport—a first of its kind site to attract space tourism. Initial plans include a fleet of space planes, a space pilot school, hangars, a post-high school STEM academy, hotel and restaurant, and a passenger terminal. Spaceport officials say they have already secured $10 million in funding but still need an additional $20 million to meet first round goals. Overall, the project is expected to cost at least $310 million.

Robert Lauer, CEO of the Las Vegas Spaceport said, “This is a major step toward creating a space economy that will lead to thousands of high-paying jobs in our community, our county, and our state.”