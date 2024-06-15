FAA Investigates After Southwest MAX Dives To 400 Feet Off Hawaii

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an April incident involving a Southwest Airlines 737 MAX 8 that descended rapidly from 1,000 feet and came within about 400 feet of the ocean surface off the Hawaiian island of Kauai.
Bloomberg was the first to report on the incident after obtaining an internal memo from Southwest to its pilots last week. According to the source, the event occurred April 11 during a go-around due to bad weather on a flight from Honolulu International Airport to Lihue Airport in Kauai. The memo revealed that despite inclement weather forecasts, the captain elected to let the “newer” first officer fly the short leg to Lihue. According to the memo, during the go-around, the first officer “inadvertently” pushed forward on the control column, causing the aircraft to rapidly descend at a rate of more than 4,000 feet per minute. The aircraft came within 400 feet of the ocean before the crew pulled up. During the recovery, the aircraft climbed at 8,500 feet per minute.
Southwest’s memo stressed the importance of better communication between crew and committed to reviewing industry and internal data to determine whether updates to protocols and training would be necessary.
The airline released a statement stressing that the event was addressed appropriately with the pilots involved receiving additional training. According to the Bloomberg report, the incident previously went unreported, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was unaware of it.
And people complain 1500 minimum flight hours for ATP is too much. This kid could have used a few more.
Aren’t they supposed to scare people on the regionals rather than the majors? :7)
Not all hours are equal, that’s for sure.
Hours are a terrible measure. The 1500 hour requirement for FO came after the Colgan crash, where both pilots had multiple thousand hours and obviously not the cause or even a factor. Now, right seat has 1500 hours in a C150 and is no better airline pilot than he was at 250 hours. It’s just an artificial constraint on pilot supply.
I sure hope the FO isn’t one of my former students! 🤔
Here we go again. The title “FAA Investigates After Southwest MAX Dives To 400 Feet Off Hawaii” is a bit ambiguous. While it heavily implies a vertical distance from the ground (most likely the ocean surface), it doesn’t explicitly state it.
Somatogravic illusion redux?
seems reminiscent of the amazon Texas crash. Confused and possible scared co-pilot panics and pushes thinking there are near or in a stall in IMC, when all is fine.
“the FO inadvertently pushed forward on the control column while following the thrust lever movement commanded by the autothrottle”, red airspeed tape so FO throttles back causing descent, Captain commands climb and left turn, FO throttles up climbing 8500fpm peak, flap load relief goes to 10d from 15d due to ph2 flap overspeed at 238kt (flap10 max 210kt, ph2 max 225kt), FO unsuccessful attempt to connect AP, overshoots MA altitude by 700ft.
Wrong control inputs due to go-arounds are an issue totally separate from aircraft type. So the fact that this happened on a Max is irrelevant. Overcontrolling a B737 in go-around is an issue that should be trained. Plus, ALL simulator sessions include at least one go-around so there might be an underlying issue here (crew-member specific).
The discussion about log-book hours is subjective. There are major carriers that have much less that 1500h pilots in the RH seat operating perfectly safe – it’s all in hwo one spends his/her hours accompanied by proper training, supervision, coaching and not to forget the proper screening coming through the front door.
Bringing up the Colgan crash – those pilots were not well rested to say the least before they started their duty. The way US regionals schedule their pilots and allow them to ‘rest’ in abominable conditions was long ago identified as a risk factor.
The Captain should have forcefully intervened long before the airplane arrived at 400 ft above the surface. There are times in flight training you’ll allow a student to dig himself deeper into a problem to see if he/she recovers correctly but a line flight with pax is not the appropriate time.
👍👍👍
Little is said about when this happened in “April” 2 1/2 months later, what? Make sure to put the Boeing label on it too to create a better story.