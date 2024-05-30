FAA Issues Airworthiness Directive For Certain Piper Aircraft Models

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a new airworthiness directive (AD) for specific Piper aircraft models after an unscheduled inspection, prompted by a ground collision with an automobile, revealed a double-drilled bolt hole in the rear wing spar attachment fitting.

The FAA says the AD will affect some 500 U.S.-registered aircraft—including certain serial-numbered Piper models PA-28-181, PA-28R-201, PA-34-220T, and PA-44-180. It requires inspection of the rear wing spar attachment fitting and, if discrepancies are found, inspecting the forward wing spar attachment fitting as well. The directive mandates performing necessary corrective actions and notifying the FAA once these actions have been completed.

While AD’s are typically issued after a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) is published, the FAA has determined an unsafe condition exists in this case— prompting the agency to bypass the usual public comment period.

The findings suggest that the double-drilled bolt hole in the rear wing spar attachment fitting significantly reduces the strength of the fitting below its limit load. If left unaddressed, this could lead to the separation of the wing and loss of control of the aircraft. Given that these aircraft are frequently used in training and quickly accumulate flight hours, inspecting for this condition before further flight is critical, according to the FAA.

The AD is effective June 6, 2024.