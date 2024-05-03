FAA Issues Warning On Potential Wing Cracks In Revo Inc. Amphibious Aircraft

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) concerning potential cracks in the wing structures of certain aircraft manufactured by Revo Inc., including various Lake and Colonial amphibious models.

The bulletin specifically addresses concerns regarding cracks in the “wing rear attach beam assembly and hole-quality issues identified in a significant number of aircraft.” The FAA said the issue does not pose an unsafe condition prompting an airworthiness directive but urges owners and operators to take precautions.

The affected models include the Colonial C-1, Colonial C-2, Lake LA-4, Lake LA-4A, Lake LA-4P, Lake LA-4-200, Lake Model 250, and Lake 270 Turbo Renegade.

In issuing the SAIB, the FAA gathered information from the Lake Amphibian Club (LAC), which, over the past 45 years, documented 27 reports of cracks in the wing rear spar web that were visible in the aft wheel well.

The FAA recommended conducting inspections during routine pre-flight, annual, or 100-hour inspections. Additionally, the agency recommended performing these inspections following specific events such as water loop incidents, accidents involving wing or landing gear impact, or any other scenarios where the wing may have experienced increased torsion stresses on the rear attachment area.