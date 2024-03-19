FAA Readies For PAFI Unleaded Fuel Tests

The FAA says engine cell testing of one of three contenders actively being considered as a replacement for 100LL avgas will begin later this year at the agency’s William J. Hughes Technical Center in Atlantic City. In a statement to AVweb, the agency said the fuel developed by a partnership betweenLyondellBasell Industries and VP Racing will also undergo flight testing as part of the approval process through the Piston Aviation Fuels Initiative. If it meets all the various standards required required for a new fuel, it will earn “fleet authority” and be approved for use in all piston aircraft.

The FAA is now lining up test beds for the LyondellBasell/VP Racing fuel. “The FAA is working with various aircraft equipment manufacturers and operators to support flight testing of a mixed fleet that includes eight different aircraft models of six different makes,” the agency said in. “We will also work with engine manufacturers to support testing for 10 different makes/models.We will be able to provide additional details on the specific manufacturers that will be involved in the testing after arrangements have been finalized during the next few months.”

LyondellBasell/VPRacing is the last contender using the PAFI process to get its fuel approved. Phillips 66 and Afton Chemical paused their testing earlier this year after technical issues during a 150-hour endurance test of its fuel and was also using the PAFI route. Swift Fuels is continuing development of its replacement fuel but will get it approved via Supplementary Type Certificate. General Aviation Modifications Inc. has already obtained STC approval for G100UL that covers every spark ignition engine used in certified aircraft in the U.S. and is now conducting an extended real-world evaluation using AOPA’s Beech 255 Baron with one engine running mostly on G100UL and the other on 100LL. They have about 150 hours on the test regimen.