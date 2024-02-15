FAA’s 46th Annual General Aviation Survey Kicks Off

The FAA announced yesterday (Feb. 14) it has begun work on its annual general aviation survey, the 46th such survey in its history. Data from the research is critical to assessing a wide range of parameters in GA flying activity. It is the only method of estimating the total number of hours flown by GA pilots, for example.

The FAA further reports that the survey enables researchers to anticipate and meet demand for National Airspace System facilities and services, evaluate the effects of existing safety initiatives and regulatory changes, and more accurately measure the overall safety of the general aviation industry and community.

Survey results are also available to other government agencies, the GA industry as a whole, trade associations, such as the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), private businesses—and even aviation journalists. FAA officials advise that the data enables those entities “to pinpoint safety problems and to form the basis for critical research and analysis of general aviation issues.”

The FAA notes that only about 30% of aircraft owners receive survey forms via mail or email, so participation by as many recipients as possible is critical to establishing accurate databases of information. GA advocates say those who are contracted are “strongly encouraged to respond to the survey so that GA activity may be more accurately represented.”

See the results from past years’ surveys here.