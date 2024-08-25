Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Booking Feature Allows Women To Pick Seats Beside Other Women

India’s largest budget carrier appears ready to make permanent a trial that allows women to pick seats beside other female passengers. IndiGo officials say they’ve had good feedback on a…

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Screenshot

India's largest budget carrier appears ready to make permanent a trial that allows women to pick seats beside other female passengers. IndiGo officials say they've had good feedback on a program that shows women passengers a different seating map than the map accessible to men. Females who book (the airline requires passengers to state their gender to book a flight) see a map that colors available seats pink if they are next to another woman. Male passengers get the regular androgynous seat map.

CNBC said a spokesman told them the gender-based booking was intended to make travel "more comfortable for our female passengers" and said the move resulted from market research that supports the airline's "GirlPower ethos." CEO Pieter Elbers said it seems to be doing the trick. “Technology is now enabling some things which were not able in the past. We brought [the initiative] up as a test ... It has responded very well with our customers, but also internationally,” Elbers said. On social media, women have commented on the booking feature by listing a litany of complaints that they have had about male seatmates from "manspreading" to unwanted touching.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Starliner Return Too Risky For Stuck Astronauts
Aviation NewsStarliner Return Too Risky For Stuck AstronautsRuss Niles
Signature Aviation Unveils Program For Small Fleet Operators
Aviation NewsSignature Aviation Unveils Program For Small Fleet OperatorsAmelia Walsh
Film Company Fined For Illegal Drone Use Near Killer Whales
Aviation NewsFilm Company Fined For Illegal Drone Use Near Killer WhalesAmelia Walsh
U.S. Airlines Reach Highest Workforce Levels In Two Decades
Aviation NewsU.S. Airlines Reach Highest Workforce Levels In Two DecadesAmelia Walsh
FAA Proposes New Cybersecurity Standards For Aircraft
Aviation NewsFAA Proposes New Cybersecurity Standards For AircraftAmelia Walsh
USAF Middle East Task Force Seeks New Drone
Aviation NewsUSAF Middle East Task Force Seeks New DroneMark Phelps