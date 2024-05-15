First Private Spacewalk Planned

The next group of SpaceX space tourists hope to include a spacewalk in their Polaris Dawn mission. It would be the first-ever private spacewalk, and some expensive preparations have been made. SpaceX has modified the interior of the Crew Dragon capsule to permit vacuum exposure and built new spacewalk-capable spacesuits for the four private astronauts: Anna Menon, Scott “Kidd” Poteet, Jared Isaacman and Sarah Gillis.
The capsule will enter a high orbit for its five days in space, and the spacewalk is a highlight because it will be a test of the new equipment and will pave the way for future tourist spacewalks. It’s the first of three Polaris missions funded by billionaire philanthropist Jared Isaacman and will be a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. No firm date has been set, but the launch is scheduled for no earlier than sometime this summer.
There’s something about ‘space tourists’ conducting an EVA which makes me uncomfortable. Compare this to the thousands of hours of training and preparation that NASA conducted before their first space walks.
Basic EVA training is conducted and completed in ASCAN (Astronaut Candidate) training. How to operate the suit and how to operate in the suit. Off-nominal situations. Etc. The basics.
The hundreds of hours assigned-crew spend doing EVA training is primarily related to EVA tasks on orbit (station assembly, repair, etc).
Polaris Dawn crew only need the basics. It’s still dangerous stuff, but those “thousands of hours” aren’t needed. Nor were they wasted.
OK… this is getting fun. First, to assuage Jeffery’s concerns, if “Kid” Poteet is any indication of the quality/training of this crew let it go. “Kid” flew with the Thunderbirds. Better than that, he was a line boy passed to me by his UNH ROTC mentor back in the 90’s when I had my fbo in NH. He has persevered all way up the flying food chain. He’ll do just fine 😎 Google his name. It gets you into the Space X site. These are hardly “civilians”…