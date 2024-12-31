NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Flight Design In Insolvency

Flight Design filed for insolvency because of a liquidity crunch.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Flight Design

Light Sport manufacturer Flight Design has filed for insolvency in Germany saying it's run out of cash because a major customer hasn't paid its bill. The company announced the move with a notice on its Web site on Dec.14. "The insolvency application became necessary because, on the one hand, an international customer has not yet paid undisputed claims in the mid-six-figure range and another payment in the mid-six-figure range was also delayed," the Web site notice said. Flight Design has aircraft all over the world and is one of the most common Light Sport aircraft in service in the U.S.

Marcello Di Stefano was named the insolvency administrator and appears confident the company can emerge with some short term financing. “The company’s order situation is good and the products have a very good reputation on the international market, and the outstanding debts are manageable,” said Di Stefano. He said he'll be looking for bridge money while going after the unpaid accounts. "This would make it possible to maintain the Flight Design Group with its EASA Design and Production Organizations and the F-Series and CT-Series aircraft and to finalize the existing orders and hand over the aircraft to the customers.” The company is based in Germany but 70 of its 100 employees are in the Czech Republic.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Paris Company Planning Stratospheric Proposals
Aviation NewsParis Company Planning Stratospheric ProposalsMark Phelps
2024 Closes Out As A Grim Year For Airlines
Aviation News2024 Closes Out As A Grim Year For AirlinesMark Phelps
Italian Authorities Approve New Ownership For Piaggio
Aviation NewsItalian Authorities Approve New Ownership For PiaggioMark Phelps
Super Hornet Pilot Recounts Friendly Fire Incident
Aviation NewsSuper Hornet Pilot Recounts Friendly Fire IncidentRuss Niles
South Korea Auditing 737-800 Maintenance
Aviation NewsSouth Korea Auditing 737-800 MaintenanceRuss Niles
Volocopter Enters Insolvency
Aviation NewsVolocopter Enters InsolvencyRuss Niles