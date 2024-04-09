French Flight Academy Puts 10 Tecnam P-Mentor Trainers To Work

Tours, France-based Mermoz Academy recently acquired 10 Tecnam P-Mentor piston-single trainers. Italy-based Tecnam said the P-Mentor is well-suited to instrument flight training due to its digital avionics with “all the features of the large aircraft [students] will be working on.”

Mermoz Academy, established in 2018 to help stem the pilot shortage, also operates five Tecnam P2006T twin-engine piston trainers; and four P-2020 four-seat piston singles. The academy currently serves 220 students.

The P-Mentor is a two-seat, fully-IFR-capable trainer. It was introduced at the Aero Friedrischafen show in Germany in 2022 and is designed and manufactured under appropriate CS-23 EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) and FAA requirements.

Mermoz Academy Managing Director Stephane Larrieu said, “With this new acquisition, we now have a harmonized Tecnam fleet that allows us to offer modern flight training from private pilot to instrument to multi-engine. Mermoz Academy owns its own fleet and maintains it internally through its Authorized Tecnam Service Centre. We feel that we have all the tools to offer training at the highest level, helping airlines and students to meet their needs.”