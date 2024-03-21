Frontier Airlines Pilot Honored For Saving Ramp Worker

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) announced today the Master Executive Council of Frontier Airlines has honored Florida-based Frontier Airlines pilot Joel Byler for likely saving the life of a ramp worker at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (KATL) in Atlanta, Georgia. Byler, a first officer on Airbus A320/321 aircraft, has flown for Frontier since 2022. He was conducting his preflight walk-around inspection on October 3 when he spotted the ramp worker in danger. She had been loading bags when she was pulled onto the moving belt and was at risk of serious injury or death, according to Frontier. Though not trained in its operation, Byler quickly found and activated the stop button. Though the worker still suffered serious injuries, the outcome could have been tragic.

First Officer Sheldon Devantier, Vice-Chair of Frontier’s Local Council 169, said, “The pilot’s profession requires vigilance at all times while on duty, and at times requires the execution of actions for which the pilot has not been trained. It is with great pride that we present this Safety Award to Joel Byler for going above and beyond the call of duty to protect the life of a fellow team member. Joel’s quick response and decisive actions saved the life of a ramp agent, exemplifying the highest standards of safety and professionalism in the aviation industry.”