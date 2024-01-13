GAMA Says It Supports Four-Place Aircraft In MOSAIC

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association says it will support the expansion of Light Sport pilot privileges to include four-seat aircraft and will also endorse an increase in “the size, performance and scope” of the aircraft covered by the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM). “GAMA intends to support the MOSAIC proposal for sport pilots to be able to fly four-seat airplanes,” GAMA said in a follow-up statement to AVweb on comments included in an earlier story on the subject. “As for aircraft, we intend to support the increase in the size, performance and scope, and our comments, which are still in coordination with our members, will lay out the details of how that can be achieved.” In response to that earlier story, GAMA said its comments were “taken out of context” and did not properly reflect its overall support for the initiative.
GAMA will send its comments before the Jan. 22 deadline, as will all other aviation groups, and EAA has published a guide for members who wish to support its suggestions for the new rule, which it says will boost recreational aviation and benefit the flight training industry. EAA is urging the FAA to, among other things, allow Sport Pilot certificate holders to “fill the seats” of aircraft with up to four seats and to increase the clean stall speed of eligible aircraft from 54 knots to 57 knots to capture a much wider range of existing types.
Clean stall seems like a poor safety criterion. Clean is high speed oriented. Dirty seems better suited to takeoff and landing, where most accidents occur.
Finally, Tri-Pacer pilots can legally fly with just a drivers license.
Hmmm … I wonder what impact the previous (yesterdays) article’s mostly harsh or derisive comments had on GAMA’s rapid response now “clarified” position? IF those critical comments got GAMA’s attention … GREAT. It shows ta go ya that those of us who read Avweb regularly and make cohesive comments here can make a difference. And IF GAMA follows through on their now purported support for MOSAIC vs. trying to throw a wrench into the process, also great. I went back and read GAMA’s quote; it DID sound ominous to me. Let’s hope they woke up. IF so … thanks, GAMA.
It’s time for everyone in aviation — in its many forms and individual ways — to recognize that we’re all in it together for the common good. IMHO, MOSAIC has the potential to make a huge difference and should be supported … with the slight tweaks that EAA recommends. Chief among those is a slight increase in the NPRM’s stall speed definition to capture more legacy airframes in the rule. Older legacy airframes are the entry point in aircraft ownership.
Also, in this commenter’s mind, we owe the EAA Government Advocacy Team a great deal of appreciation for their long-time ongoing efforts to arrive at the position where an NPRM on MOSAIC was written, analysis of comments on same are imminent and — hopefully — a USABLE final rule will be implemented on a timely schedule. Toward that end, I again implore all with an interest in the matter to read EAA’s guide on how to comment on the NPRM and then do so IF you have something constructive to add:
eaa.org/eaa/news-and-publications/eaa-news-and-aviation-news/news/mosaic-commenting-guide?
Do it!
“It’s time for everyone in aviation — in its many forms and individual ways — to recognize that we’re all in it together for the common good.”
That’s an important point. Too often I read comments here and elsewhere of people canceling their decades-long membership in AOPA/EAA because they don’t write enough articles about THEIR favorite plane.
Such selfish short-sightedness only further contributes to the dwindling aviation world we’re in today.
Hey all,
i was just about to leave a comment on yesterdays article from GAMA, but saw this new headline post. Im sick and tired of groups like LAMA, GAMA, ALPA, trying gum up the works for GA/ LSA. Also Dan Johnson needs a pat on the back for all his work and keeping mosiac in the spotlite. Lets celebrate mosiac becoming a reality .Thanks EAA
for supporting mosaic and good input to up the clean stall speed from 54 to 57 kts to capture more legacy aircraft.
Looks like GAMA read the comments on yesterdays post and realized they made a mistake.
michael
faa retired
natca
aopa
eaa