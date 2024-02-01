Garmin Announces Two New Slimline Panel Radios

Garmin announced today (January 31) it has introduced a pair of “affordable” slim line comm and nav/comm radios. The GTR 205 comm-only (list price $2,695) and the GNC 215 nav/comm ($5,295) take up 1.3 inches of bezel height form factor, and include full-color LCD displays. The GNC 215 includes VOR/ILS capability with localizer and glideslope guidance.

The dimensions of the two new radios correspond to those of the previous-model SL30 and SL40 panel-mount radios for easier upgrade. The comm sections have pilot-selectable 25kHz or 8.33 kHz channel spacing. The LCD displays show current and standby frequencies and station ID, such as “KOJC TWR.” The control configuration is consistent with other current Garmin models, simplifying user interface, according to Garmin.

The GNC 215 nav section includes navaid lookup to locate the appropriate frequency from its worldwide database when the navaid name is entered. It can also monitor the standby frequency and display the received radial. It also has a supplemental CDI display for VOR or localizer tracking. The GNC 215 can also interface with most CDIs, HSIs, and autopilot systems as well as most Garmin panel-mount screens.

Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President of Aviation Sales and Marketing, said, “The GTR 205 and GNC 215 products show Garmin’s commitment to offering attractive and affordable ground-based navigation and communication options while continuing to provide world-class, modern capabilities.”