Garmin Introduces Helo-Specific GI 275 EFIS

Garmin’s high-spec mini-EFIS, which fits into a conventional large instrument hole, has been approved for helicopter applications as a multi-function display, CDI and replacement radar altimeter display. According to Garmin, the 275 has “completed stringent helicopter vibration and temperature testing, demonstrating it can withstand the harsh operating environments encountered by helicopters.” Garmin continues to work on approvals for the unit to act as a primary attitude indicator and/or HSI in rotary-wing aircraft, expecting those to be finished by the end of the year.

“With these approvals, we’re thrilled to expand the availability of the GI 275 to now include the helicopter market,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “The GI 275 is the perfect solution for helicopter owners and operators, as it allows them to take a scalable, cost-conscious approach to their avionics upgrade. Even further, the GI 275 adds a tremendous amount of reliability and capability to any cockpit, making it the perfect upgrade for every panel.”

According to Garmin, the helo-specific GI 275 “features an Omni Bearing Resolver that allows the flight instrument to interface to a variety of legacy navigators on the market. Vertical and lateral GPS, VOR/LOC and glideslope deviation can be viewed on the GI 275. MFD-like features such as a moving map, MFD flight data, weather, traffic, SafeTaxi® airport diagrams and the display of radar altimeter information, add even more capability to the cockpit.”

The GI 275 is available in several configurations for fixed-wing aircraft and is approved for installation via an STC. Multiple 275s can share data, and certain versions can be connected directly to “legacy” autopilots to replace older mechanical sensors, such as a vacuum attitude indicator or electric turn coordinator. The 275s all have built-in ARINC 429 ports as well as Ethernet connections to link to modern GPS navigators. Prices start at $3,995.