Garmin Unveils G3000 PRIME Flight Deck

Garmin unveiled its latest integrated flight deck, the G3000 PRIME, on Wednesday.

One significant feature of the new system is its all-touchscreen displays, which eliminate the need for the touchscreen controllers found in the current G3000 and G5000 avionics.

Garmin says the G3000 PRIME is FAA TSO certified and is designed to meet the needs of Part 23 turbine aircraft, military applications, and advanced air mobility (AAM). Its highly adaptable and customizable design allows it to accommodate a wide array of aircraft types and operators.

The G3000 PRIME features 14-inch touchscreen primary display units (PDUs) with edge-to-edge, sunlight-readable, and fingerprint-resistant glass. Garmin touts significant performance enhancements, such as quadrupled memory and gigabit system connectivity that is up to 100 times faster than previous models. Secondary display units (SDUs) provide data entry and system control and feature a 40 percent increase in screen area compared to previous Garmin touch controllers.

Additionally, the new advanced multi-touch touchscreen interface can recognize up to 10 simultaneous inputs, enabling both the pilot and copilot to interact with the same display simultaneously.

"Twenty years ago, Garmin redefined the general aviation cockpit with the G1000, our first integrated flight deck. Ten years later, we introduced the G3000, bringing the first touch screens to the light turbine cockpit, and revolutionary technologies like the award-winning Garmin Autoland,” said Garmin Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Aviation Phil Straub in a press release. “With over 30,000 Garmin integrated flight decks now in service, we are proud to introduce G3000 PRIME, the industry’s most intuitive and advanced flight deck to date.”