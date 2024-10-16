NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Garmin Unveils G3000 PRIME Flight Deck

Garmin unveiled its latest integrated flight deck on Wednesday featuring all touch screen displays.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

Garmin unveiled its latest integrated flight deck, the G3000 PRIME, on Wednesday.

One significant feature of the new system is its all-touchscreen displays, which eliminate the need for the touchscreen controllers found in the current G3000 and G5000 avionics.

Garmin says the G3000 PRIME is FAA TSO certified and is designed to meet the needs of Part 23 turbine aircraft, military applications, and advanced air mobility (AAM). Its highly adaptable and customizable design allows it to accommodate a wide array of aircraft types and operators.

The G3000 PRIME features 14-inch touchscreen primary display units (PDUs) with edge-to-edge, sunlight-readable, and fingerprint-resistant glass. Garmin touts significant performance enhancements, such as quadrupled memory and gigabit system connectivity that is up to 100 times faster than previous models. Secondary display units (SDUs) provide data entry and system control and feature a 40 percent increase in screen area compared to previous Garmin touch controllers.

Additionally, the new advanced multi-touch touchscreen interface can recognize up to 10 simultaneous inputs, enabling both the pilot and copilot to interact with the same display simultaneously.

"Twenty years ago, Garmin redefined the general aviation cockpit with the G1000, our first integrated flight deck. Ten years later, we introduced the G3000, bringing the first touch screens to the light turbine cockpit, and revolutionary technologies like the award-winning Garmin Autoland,” said Garmin Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Aviation Phil Straub in a press release. “With over 30,000 Garmin integrated flight decks now in service, we are proud to introduce G3000 PRIME, the industry’s most intuitive and advanced flight deck to date.”

Garmin expects deliveries to begin in 2025.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
FAA To Conduct Runway Safety Audit At Major U.S. Airports
Aviation NewsFAA To Conduct Runway Safety Audit At Major U.S. AirportsAmelia Walsh
Cleveland’s Burke Lakefront Airport Faces Closure
Aviation NewsCleveland’s Burke Lakefront Airport Faces ClosureAmelia Walsh
‘Optionally Piloted’ Black Hawk Takes A Step Forward
Aviation News‘Optionally Piloted’ Black Hawk Takes A Step ForwardMark Phelps
DOE Explores A New Source For SAF Feedstock
Aviation NewsDOE Explores A New Source For SAF FeedstockMark Phelps
Tampa-Area GA Airports Picking Up The Pieces
Aviation NewsTampa-Area GA Airports Picking Up The PiecesMark Phelps
Experimental Aircraft Show Improved Safety Stats
Aviation NewsExperimental Aircraft Show Improved Safety StatsMark Phelps