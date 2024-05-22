GE Aerospace On The Hunt For Engineering Talent

GE Aerospace announced yesterday (May 21) it intends to hire more than 900 engineers this year. The Evandale, Ohio-based company plans to put them to work on supporting current aircraft engine programs and developing new technologies for future flight. “Hiring as already started,” according to GE.

Among the programs with openings for new engineers is the CFM International Revolution Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) airliner engine project as well as advanced military engine programs. GE said in a statement that most of the openings are expected to be in the U.S., with some global positions also available. Engineering disciplines GE is seeking among applicants include mechanical and thermal design, analysis, systems, controls, and aerodynamics.

Mohamed Ali, GE Aerospace VP of Engineering, said, “Today, we’re entering a new era of technology development focused on reducing emissions and new architectures, advanced materials, manufacturing processes, and supercomputing capabilities revolutionizing what is possible. Now, as a standalone public company with innovation at the core of what we do, we look forward to welcoming more engineers to help us invent the future of flight.”