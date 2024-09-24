Gimballed Flying Car Heading For Production
Alef Aeronautics has a deal for parts manufacturing
One of the most unusual entries in the flying car sweepstakes says it has 3200 pre-orders and is getting set up for full-scale manufacturing. Alef Aeronautics announced it will buy parts from a joint venture by PUCARA Aero and MYX. Alef's aircraft has a self-centering gimballed flight deck suspended in a screened platform that houses both the wheels and the electric motors that drive it. In flight, the platform changes attitude as circumstances demand while the flight deck always remains level.
"With a growing number of pre-orders and approaching its final design, Alef began to sign agreements to prepare for mass manufacturing for our Model A car,” Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny said. “Safety is our number one priority, so we chose PUCARA Aero and MYC for their impeccable safety record, and compliance with major aviation authorities.” The company got flight approval from the FAA in 2023 but with significant restrictions on where it can fly.
