Gimballed Flying Car Heading For Production

One of the most unusual entries in the flying car sweepstakes says it has 3200 pre-orders and is getting set up for full-scale manufacturing. Alef Aeronautics announced it will buy parts from a joint venture by PUCARA Aero and MYX. Alef's aircraft has a self-centering gimballed flight deck suspended in a screened platform that houses both the wheels and the electric motors that drive it. In flight, the platform changes attitude as circumstances demand while the flight deck always remains level.