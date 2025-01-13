Groups Urge Speedy Confirmation of Duffy

Aviation groups are lining up to urge the Senate to confirm Sean Duffy as the next Transportation Secretary. Duffy is among 14 of President-elect Donald Trump's picks for the most high profile portfolios to be grilled by senators this week and will take the hot seat in front of the Senate Committee on Commerce Science and Transportation on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST. in the second group of nominees. The National Air Transportation Association says his relatively early slot is positive sign. “By scheduling the Commerce Committee nomination hearing for Mr. Duffy on January 15, 2025, you have signaled a shared understanding of the value of a smooth transition and importance of steady leadership to our national transportation systems,” NATA President Curt Castagna said in a news release.

General Aviation Manufacturers' Association President Pete Bunce said Duffy's transition team has already been researching the industry to gain understanding of its priorities. "We look forward to learning more about his vision for the department, especially as it pertains to aviation safety and innovation, economic growth and the implementation of the latest FAA reauthorization law,” Bunce said. NBAA noted his experience as a congressman navigating complex legislation and the fact that he's from a rural district with scant airline service that is dependent on GA for aviation services. “Business aviation is critical link in our nation’s transportation system and a vital engine for our economy,” NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said. “NBAA recognizes the imperative of strong leadership at the Department of Transportation. We urge swift confirmation of Sean Duffy to the position of secretary of transportation.”