Hangar Under Construction Collapses In Boise, Idaho: Three Dead

A new hangar under construction at Boise Airport (KBOI), Idaho, collapsed around 5:00 p.m. local time yesterday (Jan. 31). Three people were killed and several injured as the center of the 39,000-square-foot hangar being built for FBO Jackson Jet Center collapsed for unknown reasons. According to local news reports, the hangar construction was a $6.2 million project.

Photos taken at the scene show the middle of the hangar to have folded and both ends of the structure sagging inward. A crane also collapsed. Reportedly, several members of the construction crew were working on elevated platforms when the building gave way.

Jackson Jet Center, which also has a location in Phoenix, Arizona, provides charter flights and offers aircraft management, maintenance and avionics services, according to its website. In a statement, a Jackson Jet Center spokesperson reported to local news outlets, “We do not know exactly what caused the hangar collapse. Our focus now is on supporting our team and partners during this difficult time.”