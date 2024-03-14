Hartzell Acquires Composite Specialist WhirlWind Propellers

Hartzell Propeller announced today (March 13) it has acquired El Cajon, California-based WhirlWind Propellers. WhirlWind, founded in 1995, provides constant-speed and ground-adjustable propellers for experimental aircraft, airboats, indoor-skydiving wind tunnels, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as well as offering replacement composite propeller blades and engineering services, according to its website.

Hartzell, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, said it will retain the WhirlWind product offerings and brand identity. The move puts Hartzell more firmly in the light-sport aircraft product market. Company president JJ Frigge said, “The acquisition allows Hartzell to further expand WhirlWind’s rapid propeller development capabilities for the design, tooling, and manufacturing of advanced carbon composite propellers.”

Jim Rust, former President of WhirlWind Propellers, will stay on under the new ownership. He said, “I am excited to be part of the Hartzell Propeller team and eager to see the WhirlWind brand continue to thrive under Hartzell’s leadership.”