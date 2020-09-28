Hawaii Moving Forward To Close Dillingham

Businesses and users based at Hawaii’s scenic and historic Dillingham Airfield are marshaling support to reverse the state’s decision to close it next year. The state had planned to close the field in June 2020 but pushed it back a year to June 2021, according to HawaiiNewsNow. The field is home to gliding and skydiving operations comprising nearly a dozen businesses.
It was originally named Mokulēʻia Airfield and was famously the runway from which P-40s took off to defend Pearl Harbor against the December 7, 1941 attack. It was renamed Dillingham after a B-29 crewman who was killed in action over Japan. The U.S. Army still owns the field, but the state of Hawaii has leased it for the past 25 years. Now the state wants it to revert to Army control. The Army still uses the airfield for training exercises.
.
“There’s jobs here. It’s 130 people … There’s nearly a dozen businesses. Their life’s investment is on the verge of being eradicated,” state Sen. Gil Riviere told HawaiiNewsNow. Dillingham is located on the North Shore of O’ahu about 28 miles northwest of Honolulu. Airport tenants and aviation officials say the business won’t be able to relocate on the island.
Gliding, skydiving, and open cockpit airplane rides in Paradise–130 jobs–thousands of participants having fun–and the State wants to close it.
I have yet to hear why they want to close it. It doesn’t have noise complaints–bordered by hills and the ocean. It doesn’t have a bad safety record. The Army owns it–uses it–and participates in the upkeep.
Leave it to government to screw up a good thing. What next–close the nearby surfing beaches?
There are some dots missing here, which I can fill in from news stories
– The state wants to terminate the lease because they say the operational costs exceed revenues by $1 million a year
– There are three companies that would like to work with the Army to operate the airport under a long-term contract so that commercial operators can stay there. But, the Army says it only wants to work with a state or county agency.
– State politicians – Gil Riviere and Sean Quinlan – are trying to develop alternative options
– The lease does not end until 2024; the state is planning to terminate it early