Industry Round-up, December 11, 2020

AVweb’s weekly news roundup found reports on two new aircraft battery chargers, a cleanliness certification for an FBO and an aviation insurance company acquisition. True Blue Power has expanded its product line with two new aircraft battery chargers. The True Blue Charger PRO is designed to charge, discharge and test True Blue Power lithium-ion aircraft batteries while the True Blue Charger Mx is suitable for maintaining lithium-ion and sealed lead-acid aircraft batteries of any capacity.

Desert Jet Center, an FBO located at the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM) in Thermal, California, has earned its Safety 1st Clean certification. Safety 1st Clean is an infectious disease response cleaning standard developed by the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) Safety Committee and COVID Task Force in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance has announced that it has acquired Oxford, Connecticut-based insurance company William J. Grohs Aviation. The company will now be known as Grohs Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance LLC.