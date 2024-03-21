Infrastructure Law Designates $110 Million More For Airports

The White House announced yesterday that the FAA is awarding $110 million more for airport improvement as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds will go toward upgrading taxiways, improving firefighting capability, and expanding snow-removal capacity at more than 70 airports nationwide.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, said, “This is another good step in a multi-billion-dollar modernization we’re delivering through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make America’s aviation systems safer and more efficient.”

The funding includes taxiway improvement projects at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina ($43 million); Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Maryland ($617,763); and Omak Airport in Washington State ($326,000). Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting projects are on tap for Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Michigan ($8.6 million); and Jamestown Regional Airport in N. Dakota ($1.3 million). Snow-removal enhancements are planned for two airports in Minnesota as well as other airports in Idaho, Washington State, Massachusetts, N. Dakota, and Montana.

In all, the new funding covers 74 separate grants in 32 states. FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta Griffin, said “These grants help airports across the nation sustain and improve critical infrastructure to advance the safest, most efficient airport system in the world.”