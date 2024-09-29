CategoriesOur PublicationsAdvertiseAccount

U.S. Fines Air Canada For Iraqi Incursions

Air Canada says it had no choice but to briefly enter Iraqi airspace.

Air Canada has been fined $125,000 by the U.S. Department of Transportation for multiple incursions to Iraqi airspace. The flights were operated by Air Canada under its codeshare with United Airlines while carrying U.S. citizens so it was therefore subject to the FAA ban on U.S. overflights of the country. The overflights occurred on flights between the United Arab Emirates and Toronto. Last June, Emirates was fined $1.5 million for carrying JetBlue passengers through Iraqi airspace.

Air Canada's defense was that it essentially had no choice but to fly briefly in Iraqi airspace on numerous occasions. The airline said the "incidents were brief, unplanned and inadvertent and due to several factors, including air traffic control restrictions and a switch to a larger aircraft that needed more time to achieve sufficient altitude. Also, safety was not compromised." The total fine was $250,000 but half is payable only if there's another incursion within a year of sentencing. Air Canada has cancelled the codeshare with United on that route.

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
