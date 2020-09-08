Last Airshow Standing: Midwest LSA Expo On For This Weekend

In what could be the last industry airshow and expo of the 2020 season that wasn’t, the Midwest LSA Expo will take place as planned starting Sept. 10 and running through Sept. 12. According to the group, the Expo “specifically organized the unique event to sell Light Sport Aircraft, LSA Ancillary Services, and LSA related Services.” The event takes place at the Mt. Vernon, Illinois, airport (KMVN). The DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase was recently moved to early next year.

“We feel the Midwest LSA Expo is the most convenient and affordable of its type in the country,” says the organizer. “The host City and Airport are located at the crossroads of two major interstates and are 1 hour, 15 minutes by ground from Lambert St. Louis International Airport. Over 1200 hotel rooms and 60 restaurants are within three miles of the event site. Over 50% of the entire U.S. population is within an 8 hour drive from Mt. Vernon!” Admittance is free, as is parking for ground vehicles and aircraft. A claimed 35 vendors will be exhibiting.