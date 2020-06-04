Lion Air Temporarily Suspends Operations

Indonesia-based Lion Air Group has announced that it will temporarily suspend flight operations due to the number of passengers reportedly failing to meet travel requirements implemented due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to the company, the suspension includes all scheduled domestic and international flights. It will go into effect on Friday and remain in place until further notice.

“Lion Air Group’s decision was based on considerations from an evaluation of previous flight operations, that many prospective passengers were unable to carry out air travel because they did not complete the required documents and conditions during the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic alert period,” the company said in a press release. “Lion Air Group supports the government related to the prevention efforts of COVID-19 spread through active participation in implementing the health protocols that have been established by the Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Health, and the Task Force for the Acceleration of COVID-19 Handling …”

Citing similar reasons and stating that prospective passengers needed to better understand “provisions and requirements needed for aircraft travel,” Lion Air Group also paused flight operations from May 27 to May 31. The company says passengers with tickets for canceled flights will be given the choice to reschedule or receive a full refund. Lion Air Group includes airlines Lion Air, Wings Air and Batik Air.