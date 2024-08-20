Next-Gen ‘Marine One’ Makes Its Operational Debut

Sikorsky’s long-awaited modified Presidential VH-92A made its debut as "Marine One" yesterday (August 19), as it transported President Biden from O’Hare International Airport to the parking lot adjacent to the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, site of the Democratic National Convention. The development program that led to the helicopter's entry into service has been plagued by two decades of delays in replacing the previous Vietnam-era helicopters assigned to the Presidential mission.

Plans to update the Sikorsky VH-3D and VH-60N rotorcraft previously assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) for Presidential transport started after the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001 during the George W. Bush Administration but were interrupted by President Barack Obama due to cost overruns and delays. A new program, dubbed “Patriot” launched during the Obama Administration, met challenges from issues with secure communications systems and problems with the VH-92’s exhaust system scorching the grass of the White House South Lawn landing area.